What One Chick-fil-A Restaurant Is Doing That Has People Begging to Hire Them
A Chick-fil-A owner/operator has found a way to not only keep employees happy but also found a way to get people begging to work at one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. How did he do it? A three-day, 14-hour workweek.
Everything has changed since COVID, especially the work/home life balance that workers desire. And Justin Lindsey who owns and manages a Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida told QSR magazine how he has transformed his restaurant from a group of burned-out employees who were "literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out," to a robust stay that hardly ever misses work with productivity that's through the roof.
Even though revenue was fine, the staff at Lindsey's restaurant was not. They were exhausted, drained and not so happy. So, Lindsey thought up a plan to go to a three-day workweek. The employees love it and when a position opened at the Kendall location recently, over 420 people applied for the position. This is during a time when many businesses in America are closing because they can't find enough people to work.
Lindsey said businesses have to change with the times. Right now employees need a nice balance between work and home.
To accomplish workplace tranquility, Lindsey divided the staff into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks comprising of 13 to 14-hour shifts.
Lindsey stated that having a shift change in the middle of the day used to be a nightmare.
The three-day workweek eliminates that revolving-door approach. Justin Lindsey to QSR Magazine
Since the pandemic, the work/quality of life balance is much different. One of the things that COVID-19 made people realize is that family and overall quality of life matter. And employees desire a workplace that salutes those values.
It might be time that more businesses change the way they do business.