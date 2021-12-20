What Time Do Louisiana Residents Feel It’s OK to Start Drinking During the Holidays?

When it comes to drinking in Louisiana, things can get tricky.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What Time Is It OK To Start Drinking?

We've all heard the saying "It's Five O'clock Somewhere", used as an excuse to start drinking early in the day. As usual, when to comes to many things here, the "5 O'clock Rule" can be a little complicated here in the Pelican State.

The first thing that springs to mind is Mardi Gras. Drinking on Mardi Gras day quite often can begin as early as 7 am when it comes to chicken runs. In many situations, drinking starts the Friday before Fat Tuesday and, well never stops until Mardi Gras evening.

No matter what time of the year or where you are, the unofficial rule is that it’s acceptable to have your first alcoholic drink at 5 p.m.

But, what about the Christmas holidays? What is the acceptable time to mix up a little liquor drink and get jolly?

Photo by Johann Trasch on Unsplash

Detox.com conducted a survey of 3,178 to "find out what time the average household considers an acceptable hour to start drinking over the festive season, which revealed some very interesting results."

According to the survey, "2:19 pm is the precise time that Louisianans consider an 'acceptable' time to begin drinking over the holidays."

Considering the national average is 2:42 pm, we don't start drinking all that much earlier during the Holidays than the rest of the Country.

Even though Louisiana's average Holiday drinking time is 2:42 pm, 30% of us admitted to starting our boozing before noon.

I guess you could say we leave the Holidays to amateurs.

Alaska wears the crown when it comes to Holiday drinking with that average Alaskan breaking into the booze at 12:30 pm. Interestingly, Hawaii comes in last waiting until 4:11 pm to start throwing em back.

You can read more about the survey over detox.net.