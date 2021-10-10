What’s Moving Into the Old Stein Mart Building in Lafayette, Take a Look

The Acadiana Square Shopping Center is about to get a new familiar tenant. The vacant Stein Mart location located at 5700 Johnston St. is welcoming in a popular business that is literally just a few hundred feet away and is no stranger to Lafayette.

Burlington, currently located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Way Shopping Center directly behind the old Stein Mart location, will be moving into Acacadiana Square Shopping Center early next year.

The old Stein Mart location has been gutted and crews are currently working 7 days a week to get Burlington moved in.

One of the crew members working on the new Burlington building said it will be a better location for Burlington.

The square footage of the buildings is about the same. The difference will be in the location. Burlington feels like the traffic in this location will be better than where they are now. And of course, being on Johnston St. will help as well. -On-Site Construction Crew Member

A member of the current Burlington Lafayette store, explained, "We will be closing the current store and moving to 5700 Johnston St. in the old Stein Mart building as soon as it's ready."

Burlington might give Acadiana Square Shopping Center the shot in the arm it needs. Especially the area of the center next to Hobby Lobby. Since the closing of Toys R Us, Stein Mart, the opening of the new open-air shopping center featuring Marshall's and Home Goods (on Ambassador Caffery) and the COVID-19 pandemic... the shopping center has looked a bit run down with unmanicured landscaping and huge potholes at the entrance and exit on Johnston St. (across from Acadiana Mall).

Roadside signage is also showing signs of age, especially at night.

