A white Corvette has been the talk of Lafayette on social media after a hit-and-run was caught on camera, leaving a single mother without her only vehicle. The crash happened late Friday night (July 25) off Jefferson Street near downtown Lafayette.

Video Shows Corvette Losing Control

BJ Saucier shared the viral video on Facebook, showing the Corvette lose control on Lamar Street and slam into a parked car. The driver quickly sped off, leaving the damaged vehicle behind.

Saucier’s post read:

“Imagine trying to show your boyfriend how good of a driver you are & you do this… in a base model… that makes 300hp. Anywho I got cash reward for whoever can tell me first name, last name & address. Happened off Jefferson St by downtown Lafayette. Please share.”

Single Mom Left Without Transportation

Friend Josh Fuselier confirmed the car belonged to a single mom of three. While insurance will pay off the totaled car, she now faces the challenge of affording a replacement.

“We’d like to find this guy and hold him accountable,” Fuselier said. “It’s sad this happened to a single mom just trying to get by.”

Neighbors and Police Searching for Driver

Residents believe the car came from Johnston Street before turning onto Lamar. With cameras throughout downtown, neighbors are combing through any footage they can get their hands on to help Lafayette Police identify the driver.

Screengrab provided courtesy of BJ Saucier, Facebook

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.