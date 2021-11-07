Who Is in Lafayette’s Jail? The Latest Sheriff’s Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 7, 2021:

Name: Akheem S Keal

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk View Orleans ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING OBSERVED PHYSICALLY STRIKING HER SIGNIFICANT OTHER AS WELL AS ACTIVE

WARRANTS

Property: RED SWEATER , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE

(CRACKED) ,

Associate(s): PATRICK ANDERSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0377418,21-0013166,21-0011278,

Name: Britt P Bonin

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 2:18 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Theft Charge , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land , Entry On Or

Remaining In Plac ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Olivier STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK HAIR TIE , BROWN , BLACK WITHOUT BAND /CRACKED SCREEN , GREEN CLOVE WITH COINS , BLUE SHIRT ,

BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0377831,21-0315660,21-0013167,

Name: Jassmaine L Journet

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 9:51 pm

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Theft Charge ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Dafadile ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONED TO A CALL WITH WEAPONS

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , MULTI COLOR SOCKS , BLACK WIG , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013169,21-0263200,

Name: Patrick J Anderson

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Failure To Register As A Sex O , Simple

Battery , Indecent Behavior With Juvenil ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BROWN SHIRT , CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK WALLET , PHONE CLIP , 2 RED LIGHTERS , BLACK BELT , BLACK PANTS

, MULTI COLORED SOCKS , GREEN CIGARETTE PACK , BROWN COAT , BROWN SHOES ,

Associate(s): AKHEEM KEAL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0234426,21-0256977,21-0377418,21-0013165,

Name: Rolanda Gibbs

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 7:43 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk S Beedle RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A KNIFE

Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , PINK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0378078,

