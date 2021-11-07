Who Is in Lafayette’s Jail? The Latest Sheriff’s Booking Report

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 7, 2021:

Name: Akheem S Keal
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,  Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  View Orleans ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING OBSERVED PHYSICALLY STRIKING HER SIGNIFICANT OTHER AS WELL AS ACTIVE
WARRANTS
Property:  RED SWEATER , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE
(CRACKED) ,
Associate(s):  PATRICK ANDERSON,
Incident Number(s):  21-0377418,21-0013166,21-0011278,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Britt P Bonin
Age: 53
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 2:18 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Theft Charge , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land , Entry On Or
Remaining In Plac ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Olivier STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.
Property:  BLACK HAIR TIE , BROWN , BLACK WITHOUT BAND /CRACKED SCREEN , GREEN CLOVE WITH COINS , BLUE SHIRT ,
BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0377831,21-0315660,21-0013167,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: Jassmaine L Journet
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 9:51 pm
Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Theft Charge ,
Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk  Dafadile ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONED TO A CALL WITH WEAPONS
Property:  GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , MULTI COLOR SOCKS , BLACK WIG , BLACK HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0013169,21-0263200,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Patrick J Anderson
Age: 51
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Failure To Register As A Sex O , Simple
Battery , Indecent Behavior With Juvenil ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk   ,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property:  BROWN SHIRT , CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK WALLET , PHONE CLIP , 2 RED LIGHTERS , BLACK BELT , BLACK PANTS
, MULTI COLORED SOCKS , GREEN CIGARETTE PACK , BROWN COAT , BROWN SHOES ,
Associate(s):  AKHEEM KEAL,
Incident Number(s):  21-0234426,21-0256977,21-0377418,21-0013165,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Rolanda  Gibbs
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 7:43 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk S Beedle RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A KNIFE
Property:  RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , PINK UNDERWEAR ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0378078,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

 

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

 

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

 

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

 

WalletHub: Louisiana Is The Worst State For Working Moms

 

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

 

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

 

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

 

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana

 

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

 

Filed Under: Arrests, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top