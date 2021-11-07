Who Is in Lafayette’s Jail? The Latest Sheriff’s Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 7, 2021:
Name: Akheem S Keal
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Of Motor Veh (Felony) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk View Orleans ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING OBSERVED PHYSICALLY STRIKING HER SIGNIFICANT OTHER AS WELL AS ACTIVE
WARRANTS
Property: RED SWEATER , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE
(CRACKED) ,
Associate(s): PATRICK ANDERSON,
Incident Number(s): 21-0377418,21-0013166,21-0011278,
Name: Britt P Bonin
Age: 53
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 2:18 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Theft Charge , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land , Entry On Or
Remaining In Plac ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Olivier STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.
Property: BLACK HAIR TIE , BROWN , BLACK WITHOUT BAND /CRACKED SCREEN , GREEN CLOVE WITH COINS , BLUE SHIRT ,
BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0377831,21-0315660,21-0013167,
Name: Jassmaine L Journet
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 9:51 pm
Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Theft Charge ,
Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Dafadile ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONED TO A CALL WITH WEAPONS
Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , MULTI COLOR SOCKS , BLACK WIG , BLACK HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013169,21-0263200,
Name: Patrick J Anderson
Age: 51
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 12:26 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Failure To Register As A Sex O , Simple
Battery , Indecent Behavior With Juvenil ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BROWN SHIRT , CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK WALLET , PHONE CLIP , 2 RED LIGHTERS , BLACK BELT , BLACK PANTS
, MULTI COLORED SOCKS , GREEN CIGARETTE PACK , BROWN COAT , BROWN SHOES ,
Associate(s): AKHEEM KEAL,
Incident Number(s): 21-0234426,21-0256977,21-0377418,21-0013165,
Name: Rolanda Gibbs
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 06, 2021 7:43 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk S Beedle RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH A KNIFE
Property: RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , PINK UNDERWEAR ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0378078,
