Who is Spending Halloween in the Lafayette Jail?
Twelve names appear on the daily arrest reports released on Saturday and Sunday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Here are some observations:
- Out of town arrests include people from the southeast and northern parts of Louisiana
- There were a noticeable number of women arrested
- Violent crimes were prevalent over the Halloween weekend.
Name: Edwin Gonzales-Garcia
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 12:38 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2500 Blk Ambassador Caffery HWY, Lafayette, La.,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK, BLACK, BLUE SHOES, BLACK PANTS, GREEN AND RED JACKET,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369764,
Name: Patrick Flynn
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 5:09 pm
Charge: Calcasieu Parish
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk High Meadows BLV, Lafayette, La.,
Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES, 1 GRAY 1 BLACK, BLACK, PHONE CHARGER, EAR SPEAKERS
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0130102,21-0013102,
Name: Renee L Bordelon
Age: 54
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 4:45 am
Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Disturbing The Peace / Simple
Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD
Address: Blk, Lafayette, La.,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK SHOES, PINK PANTS, 2 WHITE SHIRT, WHITE JACKET, GREY JACKET
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369912,
Name: Alexander M John
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 6:44 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd.
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Biltmore Way STR, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK BOOTS, BLACK, BLACK, 2 MASTERCARDS, 1 LA D/L
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369477,
Name: Amy Freeman
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 2:34 pm
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 700 Blk Foster STR, Opelousas, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED
Property: ORANGE MASK, WHITE SHIRT, BROWN PANTS, BALCK SOCKS, PINK SHOES, WHITE SHIRT
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013095,
Name: Bryan C Guidry
Age: 31
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 8:12 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer, 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk Stuart STR, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION
Property: BROWN JACKET, JEANS, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHOES, BLACK AND WHITE, BLACK (CRACKED), BLACK
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369522,
Name: Charles T Randle
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 1:56 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd., Resisting An Officer
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Larmier STR, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS ROOMMATE
Property: GREEN CARD, BLACK EARPHONES, KEY RING W/ 4 KEYS, KEY RING W/ 7 KEYS, 1 BLACK PHONE, 1 WHITE
BROKEN PHONE, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, BLACK SOCKS, GREY SHOES
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0368696,
Name: Christopher Bulliard
Age: 43
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 11:46 am
Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 4800 Blk Argonne STR, Metairie, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED
Property: LOUISIANA, WHITE SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, WHITE SOCKS, WHITE BOXERS, WHITE SHOES
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0013093,
Name: Dalashia Remo
Age: 18
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 3:34 pm
Charge: Theft Charge
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Hebert RD, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DIDN'T BELONG TO THEM
Property: 2 PEARL, YELLOW, 2 NIPPLE, 2 BELLY RINGS, BLACK, GRAY BRA, BLUE SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369288,
Name: Detimous Z Lewis
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 7:42 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Battery
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk Mlk Jr DRV, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK SHIRT, GRAY JACKET, JEANS, BLUE SHOES, WHITE BELT
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0369467,
Name: Erik R Kidd
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 10:20 am
Charge: Armed Robbery: Use Of Firearm H,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1000 Blk Shirley LN, Bossier City, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK JACKET, BLUE SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, GREY UNDERWEAR, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHOES
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0114824,
Name: Jacoby R Malveaux
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 12:15 am
Charge: St. Mary Parish
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Woodvale #204f AV, Lafayette, La.
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0368653,