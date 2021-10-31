Who is Spending Halloween in the Lafayette Jail?

Twelve names appear on the daily arrest reports released on Saturday and Sunday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Here are some observations:

Out of town arrests include people from the southeast and northern parts of Louisiana

There were a noticeable number of women arrested

Violent crimes were prevalent over the Halloween weekend.

Name: Edwin Gonzales-Garcia

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 12:38 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2500 Blk Ambassador Caffery HWY, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK, BLACK, BLUE SHOES, BLACK PANTS, GREEN AND RED JACKET,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369764,

Name: Patrick Flynn

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 5:09 pm

Charge: Calcasieu Parish

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk High Meadows BLV, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES, 1 GRAY 1 BLACK, BLACK, PHONE CHARGER, EAR SPEAKERS

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0130102,21-0013102,

Name: Renee L Bordelon

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 30, 2021 4:45 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , Disturbing The Peace / Simple

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHOES, PINK PANTS, 2 WHITE SHIRT, WHITE JACKET, GREY JACKET

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369912,

Name: Alexander M John

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 6:44 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd.

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Biltmore Way STR, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK BOOTS, BLACK, BLACK, 2 MASTERCARDS, 1 LA D/L

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369477,

Name: Amy Freeman

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 2:34 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 700 Blk Foster STR, Opelousas, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: ORANGE MASK, WHITE SHIRT, BROWN PANTS, BALCK SOCKS, PINK SHOES, WHITE SHIRT

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013095,

Name: Bryan C Guidry

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 8:12 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer, 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Stuart STR, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN JACKET, JEANS, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHOES, BLACK AND WHITE, BLACK (CRACKED), BLACK

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369522,

Name: Charles T Randle

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 1:56 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd., Resisting An Officer

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Larmier STR, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS ROOMMATE

Property: GREEN CARD, BLACK EARPHONES, KEY RING W/ 4 KEYS, KEY RING W/ 7 KEYS, 1 BLACK PHONE, 1 WHITE

BROKEN PHONE, BLACK SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, BLACK SOCKS, GREY SHOES

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0368696,

Name: Christopher Bulliard

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 11:46 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text)

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 4800 Blk Argonne STR, Metairie, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS SENTENCED

Property: LOUISIANA, WHITE SHIRT, BLUE PANTS, WHITE SOCKS, WHITE BOXERS, WHITE SHOES

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013093,

Name: Dalashia Remo

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 3:34 pm

Charge: Theft Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Hebert RD, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING THINGS THAT DIDN'T BELONG TO THEM

Property: 2 PEARL, YELLOW, 2 NIPPLE, 2 BELLY RINGS, BLACK, GRAY BRA, BLUE SHIRT, BLACK PANTS, BLACK SHOES, BLACK SOCKS

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369288,

Name: Detimous Z Lewis

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 7:42 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Battery

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Mlk Jr DRV, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT, GRAY JACKET, JEANS, BLUE SHOES, WHITE BELT

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0369467,

Name: Erik R Kidd

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Armed Robbery: Use Of Firearm H,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Shirley LN, Bossier City, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK JACKET, BLUE SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, GREY UNDERWEAR, BLACK SOCKS, BLACK SHOES

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0114824,

Name: Jacoby R Malveaux

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 29, 2021 12:15 am

Charge: St. Mary Parish

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Woodvale #204f AV, Lafayette, La.

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0368653,