Who Was Arrested in Lafayette? Sheriff’s Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, October 13, 2021:

Name: Angela Labrie

Age: 47

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 3:15 pm

Charge: Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Laurel STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK BOOTS , BLACK SOPCKS , GREEN PANTS , GREEN SHIRT , BRA , PANTIES , CANDY , TABLET/BLACK , ,

PENS/HIGHLIGHTERS , DRINKS 2 , SEASONINGS , CAMO BACKPACK , BLACK , , BROWN , HAIR CLIP , BLACK ,

, BLACK , CARDS , LA , BLACK OC HOLDER , BLACK HANDCUFF CASE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339132,

Name: Antonio Jackson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 12:34 am

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk St Michael AVE,Houma,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHOES , RED PANTS , WHITE SHIRT ,

Associate(s): DEVYN GLENN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0349539,

Name: Carleton C Greene

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 4:35 pm

Charge: Vehicular Homicide Charge , Security Required , Fail To Register Vehicle , Owi 1st Offense (Misd) ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk W Butcher Switch RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK PHONE , BLACK GLASSES , BLUE MASK , RED SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN BELT , BROWN BOOTS , GREY

SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339121,

Name: Darren J Rideaux

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 6:41 pm

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Merchants BLV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , RED BELT , RED WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s): TEAIREIUS BRUMFIELD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012913,21-0171904,

Name: Devyn D Glenn

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 12:34 am

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk St. Micheal AVE,Houma,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SHORTS , GREY SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , BLK SHIRT , 2 NOSE RINGS ,

Associate(s): ANTONIO JACKSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0349539,

Name: Isaiah D Landry

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 6:50 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge , 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Birch DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , YELLOW , 2 , 3 VISA , , BLACK , 1 GRAY BROKEN , 1 ROSARY

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0350073,

Name: Randy Fricks

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 11:58 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 300 Blk Amesbury DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BLACK , YELLOW , , GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS , WHITE SHIRT ,

GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0347702,

Name: Samuel Charles Jr

Age: 68

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 11:40 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: ONE GRAY RING W/BLACK STONE , ONE YELLOW EARRING W/ CLEAR STONE , ONE BLACK BELT , BLUE JEANS ,

BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012902,

Name: Tattieona Thomas

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 1:54 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1100 Blk Labisque ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SWEATER , BLUE , BLUE SHIRT , KHAKI PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK POINYTAIL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0350300,

Name: Terence Batiste

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 3:00 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Harry STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK SHORTS , RED SHIRT , BLK SHOES , CIGARETTES , I.D , BLK PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0349595,

Name: Wallace J Besson Jr

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 12, 2021 2:27 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Transactions Involving

Proceed , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT , RED SHORTS , RED SHOES , BLK SOCKS , GREY HAT , ORANGE WATCH , 2 WHITE RINGS , 2 WHITE

BRACELETS , WHITE NECKLACE , BLK NECKLACE ,

Associate(s): MITCHELL LEMAIRE, RANDALL FIGARD, SARAH JOHNSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0349610,21-0336457,21-0206964,

