Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

Name: Allen W Simmons

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 11:45 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Possession Of Stolen Things , Possession Of Stolen Things ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER IN POSSESION OF SOMETHING THT WAS NOT HIS.

Property: WHITE SHIRT2 , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK , YELLOW , YELLOW ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0373071,

Photo courtesy of mitchel-lensink-Ismnr6WSHCU-unsplash

Name: Alphonson Ayro

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2900 Blk Camellia DRV,Slidell,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: CAMO SHIRT , CAMO PANTS , SANDALS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0317375,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: Corey L Williams

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 8:16 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Marne STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INCIDENT AND WARRENT FOUND

Property: BLUE TOOTH EAR PIECE , BLUE CRACKED , GLOVES , , GLOVES , BROWN , , , CARDS , BROWN , BROWN BOOTS

, BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0372833,21-0013114,

Photo by Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

Name: Damenn Engleton

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 4:49 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Vieux Orleans Cir. ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE JACKET , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , BROWN BOOTS , BLUE TIE , BLACK , 1 GREY , BLACK/GREEN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013126,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Deborah K Hollier

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 10:51 pm

Charge: Extortion:Value/Advantage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafatette,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , YELLOW WITH GREY RING , 2 YELLOW , 1 BLK HAIR TIE

, BLK BRA , BLK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0373472,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Jaret L Migues

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 9:50 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , Forgery: , Identity Theft Charge , Theft Charge

,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Mcdonald ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , ,

Associate(s): DESIRE MEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0099453,20-0040495,21-0013118,21-0100025,20-043

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: Kendall R Landry

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 3:53 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Unaut Use

Movable(Non-Veh) , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Carrying

Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3000 Blk Cypress STR,Abbieville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE RESPONED TO A CALL AND HE WAS FOUND IN POSSESION OF STOLEN

PROPERTY

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK/GREY SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , GREEN UNDERWEAR , BLACK BELT , 1

RED/BLACK GLOVE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0373487,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Kirklund Arsdale

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 12:16 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER ALONG WITH ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , YELLOW SOCKS , MULTI COLOR SHOES , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , BLUE LANYARD W/

3 KEYS , KEY RING WITH 3 KEYS , 2 MULTICOLOR CARDS , BLK WALLET , LA ID , BLK PHONE , YELLOW LIGHTER

, GREEN PACK , YELLOW , GREY EARRING , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0372455,21-0354071,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Walter J Lewis

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 02, 2021 10:08 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1400 Blk W Willow ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SLIPPERS , RED UNDERWEAR , 1 BLK , 1 BROWN , CRACKED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0361052,

