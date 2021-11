Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, November 15, 2021:

Name: Brandon L Landry

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 14, 2021 6:01 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Disturbing The Peace / Simple , Simple Criminal Damage , Enter/Remain In

Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0386161,

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock)

Name: Brian J Baker

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 14, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ema STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK/GREY SOCKS , RED BOXERS , GREYH HOODIE , BLACK CELL PHONE , BLACK

CHARGER , WHITE CHARGER , BLACK SHOES , GREY HAT , BROWN BELT , MISC PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0386249,

ThinkStock

Name: Feliciana M Lazard

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 14, 2021 2:25 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Irby RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BRA , GREY UNDERWEAR , BROWN SWEATER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0385721,

