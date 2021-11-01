Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, November 1, 2021:

Name: Clydale Collins

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:31 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Burglary , Simple Obstruction Of A Highw , Theft Charge , Criminal

Trespass , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Bicycles, Front Lamps, Side/R , Fugitive , Theft Under

One Hundred Dolla , Simple Criminal Damage To Pro , Parole (Free Text) , Entry On Or Remaining In

Plac ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Caper Ave ,Crowley,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK JACKET , ROSARY (BROKEN) ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0327348,20-0247359,21-0013107,

Name: Dakorious T Edmond

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 12:39 pm

Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Refrino STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , LOUISIANA , CREDIT CARD , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , CAMO BOXERS ,

Associate(s): KIMBERLY ANGELLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0013103,21-0371127,21-0011994,

Name: Elisea T Dugas

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:26 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Carlton DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED AND PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED

Property: GRAY PANTS , ORANGE SHIRT , RED SHOES , YELLOW ANKLET , PINK ,

Associate(s): TYNISHA WILLIAMS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0371321,

Name: Jasper D Dugas

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 3:05 pm

Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk S Bienville ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property:

Associate(s): JOHN DUGAS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0371204,

Name: John D Dugas Jr

Age: 64

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 3:05 pm

Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property:

Associate(s): JASPER DUGAS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0371204,

Name: Kimberly R Angelle

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 12:39 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Rue Royale ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: PINK W/CRACKED SCREEN , LOUISIANA , YELLOW JACKET , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK , BROWN , GREY

NOSE RING , RED SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLACK/WHITE PANTS ,

Associate(s): DAKORIOUS EDMOND,

Incident Number(s): 21-0371127,

Name: Tynisha Williams

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:26 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Carlton DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED AND PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED

Property: BLACK PANTS , TAN SHOES , BLACK JACKET , YELLOW , BLUE ,

Associate(s): ELISEA DUGAS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0371321,

