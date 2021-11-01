Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, November 1, 2021:
Name: Clydale Collins
Age: 22
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:31 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Burglary , Simple Obstruction Of A Highw , Theft Charge , Criminal
Trespass , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Bicycles, Front Lamps, Side/R , Fugitive , Theft Under
One Hundred Dolla , Simple Criminal Damage To Pro , Parole (Free Text) , Entry On Or Remaining In
Plac ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1000 Blk Caper Ave ,Crowley,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK JACKET , ROSARY (BROKEN) ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0327348,20-0247359,21-0013107,
Name: Dakorious T Edmond
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 12:39 pm
Charge: Simple Assault Charge/Penalty: , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Refrino STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION AND ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK , LOUISIANA , CREDIT CARD , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE SHOES , CAMO BOXERS ,
Associate(s): KIMBERLY ANGELLE,
Incident Number(s): 21-0013103,21-0371127,21-0011994,
Name: Elisea T Dugas
Age: 19
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:26 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Simple Criminal Damage ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Carlton DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED AND PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED
Property: GRAY PANTS , ORANGE SHIRT , RED SHOES , YELLOW ANKLET , PINK ,
Associate(s): TYNISHA WILLIAMS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0371321,
Name: Jasper D Dugas
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 3:05 pm
Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk S Bienville ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE
Property:
Associate(s): JOHN DUGAS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0371204,
Name: John D Dugas Jr
Age: 64
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 3:05 pm
Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Simple ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE
Property:
Associate(s): JASPER DUGAS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0371204,
Name: Kimberly R Angelle
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 12:39 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Rue Royale ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Property: PINK W/CRACKED SCREEN , LOUISIANA , YELLOW JACKET , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK , BROWN , GREY
NOSE RING , RED SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLACK/WHITE PANTS ,
Associate(s): DAKORIOUS EDMOND,
Incident Number(s): 21-0371127,
Name: Tynisha Williams
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 31, 2021 6:26 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Aggravated Assault Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Carlton DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURED AND PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED
Property: BLACK PANTS , TAN SHOES , BLACK JACKET , YELLOW , BLUE ,
Associate(s): ELISEA DUGAS,
Incident Number(s): 21-0371321,