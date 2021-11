Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, November 9, 2021:

Name: Brittany S Jones

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 1:44 pm

Charge: Principal/ Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Lloyd LAN,Morgan City,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , PURPLE SHOES , PURPLE , WIG , , , BLK , , CHARGER WIRE , , ,

Associate(s): DESHAWN MONTGOMERY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0355361,

Name: Cedric Vasser

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 1:17 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1500 Blk Hopper RD,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS WIFE

Property: BLK , BLK SHIRT , BROWN/BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK , BLK SHOES , 5 KEYS 1 KEY FOB , GREEN HAIR WRAP

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0379174,

Name: Dante D Savoy

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 10:32 pm

Charge: Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Aggravated Battery Of A Dating , Simple Battery Of The Infirm C ,

Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Speeding 16 To 20 ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 1000 Blk Priscilla LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: RED W/ CRCKED SCREEN , 2 GREY , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , PINK BOXERS , MULTI COLOR SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013184,21-0354811,

Name: Devone L Alexander

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 3:16 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Resisting An Officer , Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Orchid Dr ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK JACKET , ORANGE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , , BLK , BLUE RAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0379975,

Name: Dmyree M Martin

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 1:40 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving Proceed , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Simple Criminal

Damage To Prop ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 200 Blk Chadwick DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK JACKET , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013179,21-0204036,20-0108477,

Name: Evangel Eubanks

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Markam STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION AND JAIL SHEET

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLK BRA BLK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , EBT CARD , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0379513,21-0013177,

Name: James A Charles

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 11:20 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Camache ,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , BROWN SHOES , BLUE , BLUE MASK , IN FOLDER ,

Associate(s): NATALIE ROSETTE,

Incident Number(s): 19-0155908,21-0013178,

Name: Jevon R Lively

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 10:27 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Aggravated Obstruction Of A Hi , License Plate:Switched ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1700 Blk Nursery Hwy Lot 9 ,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0397872,20-0397875,

Name: Joseph E Solomon

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Home Invasion , Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk E Vermillion ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO TRAFFIC STOP WHERE ACTIVE WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: BLK HAT , 2 YELLOW , BLK , BLK SHOES , BLUE PANTS , BLK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLK SOCKS , GRAY ,

BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0348656,21-0364937,21-0376668,

Name: Miguel Flores

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 08, 2021 1:02 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk Paige STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE WARRANTS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT , BLK PANTS , GRAY SHOES , BLUE , BLK , 1 , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013180,

