Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, November 11, 2021:

Name: Brittany Babineaux

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 1:40 am

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Careless Operation , First Degree Vehicular Neglige , Owi ,

Operating A Vehicle While Into ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 300 Blk Sidney Martin ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT

Property: HOSPITAL TOP & BOTTOM , BLACK SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013219,

Name: Bryan B Carriere Jr

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Owi Vehicle , Self Mutilation By A Prisoner , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Aggr.

Criminal Damage To Prop. , Expired Driver License - Unde , Aggravated Assault Charge , Open Glass

Containers ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Opelousas, ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOOTS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , SUNGLASSES , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381778,21-0013221,

Name: Casey M Edmond

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 3:52 am

Charge: Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Brina LAN,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER GOING AGAINST A COURT ORDER

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BRA , BLACK UNDERWEAR , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , 1 YELLOW

NECKLACE , 1 YELLOW NOSE RING , 3 YELLOW EARINGS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381539,

Name: Derrick P Gotch

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 8:32 am

Charge: Aggravated Second Degree Batte , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Aggravated Assault Charge , False

Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREEN SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , BLUE BANDANA , GREY BANDANA ,

COLOGNE , FLASH LIGHT , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381627,

Name: Elizabeth M Gilbert

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 4:00 pm

Charge: Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Broussard AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION.

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK , BLACK , WHITE CUP , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK BRA , BLUE JEANS , PINK UNDERWEAR ,

WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381878,

Name: Hakeem Fairley

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 8:12 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Fox Run AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLACK HEAD

CLOTH , CELLULAR PHONE , GREY AND YELLOW HAIR ORNAMENTS , YELLOW NECK CHAIN , 2 GREY EARRINGS WITH

CLEAR STONES , 1 YELLOW NOSE RING WITH CLEAR STONES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0382527,

Name: Joseph L Robicheaux Jr

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 9:11 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , To Produce,Manufacture,Distrib , Operating A

Vehicle While Lic , Transactions Involving Proceed , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Pwitd

Alprazolam , Improper Lane Change - No Acc , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Fugitive , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk S Sawmill HWY,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP IN WHICH DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE LOCATED.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , BLUE PANTS , MISC PAPERS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013226,21-0382562,

Name: Kenneth Joubert

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 2:06 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Apple RD,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK CELL PHONE , BLACK WALLET , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE/PINK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381522,

Name: Nathan Webre

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 2:19 am

Charge: Lafourche Parish , St. James Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 13394 Blk Margeret STR,Vacherie,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR LAFOURCHE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK HAT , BROWN BELT , LA ,

BLACK CELL PHONE , BLACK WALLET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013210,

Name: Raymond J Babb Jr

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 7:09 am

Charge: Fail To Transfer Registration , Operating Veh. With Suspended ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk 0000 DR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BROWN , BROWN JACKET , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK JACKET , BLUE SHIRT , SWIM SHORTS , BLACK ,

GREY , YELLOW , BROWN , 3 TIRE AIR VALVES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013213,

Name: Ron M Boutte

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 6:40 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Deer Meadow ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013224,

Name: Tanner Trahan

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 1:45 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 12102 Blk Hwy 92 ,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , BROWN SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , WHITE , BROWN KNIFE HOLDER ,

WHITE SHIRT , , BROWN , LA ,

Associate(s): BART BARRILLEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 21-0013220,19-0378777,

Name: Trent J Smothers

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 7:51 am

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Dale ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013215,

Name: Tyrone Reed

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 4:28 pm

Charge: 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk Nina LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY , BLACK DURAG , YELLOW SHIRT , BLACK HOODIE , BLUE JEANS , GREY SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK

STEELTOE BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0375476,

Name: Tyrone L Jones

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 10, 2021 12:42 pm

Charge: Owi 2nd Offense (Misd) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: WAS SENTENCED

Property: GREY JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013218,

