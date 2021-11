Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Saturday, November 6, 2021:

Name: Billy Kartchner

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Video Voyeurism Charge; Penal ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 6000 Blk Johnston STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED DUE TO ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0343496,

Name: Christy Lenahan

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 9:11 pm

Charge: Child Desertion Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Bluff LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION

Property: 2 GREY RINGS , 1 YELLOW NECKLACE , BOBBY PINS , HAIR TIE , BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , BLACK CAR KEY ,

TAN SHIRT , BRA , TAN JACKET , BLACK PANTS , TAN SHOES , 2 BLUE CARDS , 1 RED CARD , LA DL , 1 BLUE

CARD , UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0377289,

Name: Devonte Linden

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 7:02 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Transactions Involving Proceed , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ann STR,Grand Coteau,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUJBECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A CALL AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: CELLULAR PHONE , CELLULAR PHONE , GREEN COAT , BLUE PANTS , RED BOXERS , BLACK SANDALS ,

Associate(s): KAYLA OWENS,

Incident Number(s): 21-0377150,21-0013163,

Name: Donna M Guillory

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 8:42 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2400 Blk NW Evangline Thruway ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SWEATSHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SLIDES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0376535,

Name: Dynah S Sedatol

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 2:00 am

Charge: Disturbing The Peace / Drunken , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch , Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 20287 Blk Hwy 90 Frontage RD,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE BUSINESS AFTER BECOMING INTOXICATED

Property: BLACK SOCKS , WHITE AND BLACK SHOES , MULTICOLORED PANTS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0376322,

Name: Gage M Smith

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 7:16 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Second STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS A HOLD FOR COURT

Property: GREY SWEATSHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , MULTICOLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013161,

Name: Kayla Owens

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 7:02 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Transactions Involving

Proceed , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk NE Evangeline Thwy HWY,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONED TO A CALL AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT , RED PANTS , MULTICOLOR SHOES , BLACK HAIR BAND , GREY PIERCING , YELLOW PIERCING ,

Associate(s): DEVONTE LINDEN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0377150,

Name: Raphael K Arceneaux

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 3:32 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Careless Operation - Light/Me , No Drivers License , Home Invasion ,

Expired License Plate , Motor Vehicle Inspection Stic ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk W Gilman STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK , BLACK , WHITE (NOT CRACKED) , 2 , LA DL , 2 VISA , 2

MASTERCARDS , NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0376350,21-0013157,

Name: Victor D Guillory

Age: 62

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 05, 2021 5:17 pm

Charge: Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Violation Of Protective Orders , Cyberstalking Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk River Briar ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY , GREY , WHIT SUNGLASSES , GREY , BLACK , LA , PICTURES , BLUE SWEATER , GREY SHIRT , GREY

BOXERS , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0340540,21-0331735,

