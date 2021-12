Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, November 25, 2021:

Name: Aaron Jenks

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 6:48 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk N St Antoine STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: GREY BANDANAS , GREY UNDERWEAR , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLACK PANTS , WHITE T SHIRT , BLACK

SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397920,

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Name: Angelle Huval

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 1:01 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ryan STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN 2 , 2 GREY , 1 HAIR TIE , YELLOW , BLUE SHORTS , GREY SHOES , BRA , UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397420,

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Name: April Greenhouse

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 11:02 am

Charge: False Swearing For The Purpose , Contributing To The Delinquenc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ridgerun LN,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 YELLOW , BLACK , 1 WHITE CHARGER , GREEN PANTS , GREEN SHIRT , BLACK SHOES , HOSPITAL ID , CANDY

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0005998,

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Name: Blakely N West

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 2:15 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Hold For Extradition , Unaut Use Of A

Motor Vehicle , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Cross Road Inn ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: 1 OPEN PACK , CHAPSTICK , WHITE , BLACK , 1 , GREY , BLACK , GREY , RED , BLACK , WHITE , BLUE RAG ,

BLACK , GREEN JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK BOOTS , BLACK BELT , TAN KNIFE POUCH , GREY

BOXERS , GREY SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0396957,21-0013351,

KPEL Photo

Name: Bryce N Sellers

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 8:29 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Improper Turn - No Accident , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , No Lamp Over

License Plate ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 11538 Blk Gabriel ROA,Erath,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLACK PHONE , GREY CHAIN , GREY JACKET , WHITE , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK T

SHIRT , GREY UNDERWEAR , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013360,21-0397989,

Felipe Caparrs Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Harvey Ross

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 5:01 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Turning Movements And Required , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Prohib Poss Firearm By

Person , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , View Outward Or Inward Through , Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen , Illegal Use Of Controlled Drug ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 5100 Blk Duchamp ROA,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP.

Property: LA DL , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , RED/BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397824,21-0013357,

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

Name: Jaheim Jackson

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 4:09 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 8100 Blk Gum STR,Houma,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , RED SHOES , 1 WHITE SOCK , 1 GREY SOCK , GREY BOXERS , BOOK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013356,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Kendrick Coleman

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 7:55 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk El Derado BL,Webster,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISURBANCE

Property: BLACK SLIPPERS , RED SHORTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PHONE , BLACK WALLET , LA , KEYS ON BLACK LANDYARD

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397976,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Kylin C Sam

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 8:16 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Vieux Orleans ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLACK PHONE , BLACK HOODIE , WHITE TANK TOP , BLUE PANTS , BLUE UNDERWEAR , RED UNDERWEAR , BLACK

SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY KEYS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397986,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Tyrone Smith

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 24, 2021 2:33 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Prohibited Acts -- Schedule V , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk El Derado BL,Webster,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK HOODIE , BROWN , YELLOW , YELLOW , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE PANTS , WHITE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0397651,

