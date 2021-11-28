Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 28, 2021:
Name: Fidelis O Anoka
Age: 70
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Crystal LN,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Property: GRAY SHIRT , TAN PANTS , GRAY SHOES , BLK , BLK , , BLK , , BLK , 3 VISA , 1 MASTERCARD , 2 FS
CARDS , 2 SS CARDS ,
Associate(s): SKYLA PELLERIN,
Incident Number(s): 21-0400246,
Name: Skyla Pellerin
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk Pitt ROA,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMEISTIC DISTURBANCE
Property: JEANS , GRAY SHIRT , BLK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLK , , HAIR TIE ,
Associate(s): FIDELIS ANOKA,
Incident Number(s): 21-0400246,
Name: Terry C Lewis
Age: 63
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 12:43 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Criminal Trespass , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Theo STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN PLACES AFTER FORBIDDEN AND WARRANTS
Property: GRAY SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK , GRAY SHOES , BLK SOCKS , , VISA , MASTERCARD , SS CARD , INS CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0400140,21-0013372,
