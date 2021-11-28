Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 28, 2021:

Name: Fidelis O Anoka

Age: 70

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Crystal LN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: GRAY SHIRT , TAN PANTS , GRAY SHOES , BLK , BLK , , BLK , , BLK , 3 VISA , 1 MASTERCARD , 2 FS

CARDS , 2 SS CARDS ,

Associate(s): SKYLA PELLERIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0400246,

Name: Skyla Pellerin

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 800 Blk Pitt ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMEISTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: JEANS , GRAY SHIRT , BLK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLK , , HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s): FIDELIS ANOKA,

Incident Number(s): 21-0400246,

Name: Terry C Lewis

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 12:43 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Criminal Trespass , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Theo STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN PLACES AFTER FORBIDDEN AND WARRANTS

Property: GRAY SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK , GRAY SHOES , BLK SOCKS , , VISA , MASTERCARD , SS CARD , INS CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0400140,21-0013372,

