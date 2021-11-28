Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, November 28, 2021:

Name: Fidelis O Anoka
Age: 70
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk  Crystal LN,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Property:  GRAY SHIRT , TAN PANTS , GRAY SHOES , BLK , BLK ,  , BLK ,  , BLK , 3 VISA , 1 MASTERCARD , 2 FS
CARDS , 2 SS CARDS ,
Associate(s):  SKYLA PELLERIN,
Incident Number(s):  21-0400246,

Name: Skyla  Pellerin
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 4:16 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 800 Blk  Pitt ROA,Scott,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMEISTIC DISTURBANCE
Property:  JEANS , GRAY SHIRT , BLK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLK ,  , HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):  FIDELIS ANOKA,
Incident Number(s):  21-0400246,

Name: Terry C Lewis
Age: 63
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 27, 2021 12:43 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Criminal Trespass , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk  Theo STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest:  SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING IN PLACES AFTER FORBIDDEN AND WARRANTS
Property:  GRAY SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK , GRAY SHOES , BLK SOCKS ,  , VISA , MASTERCARD , SS CARD , INS CARD ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):  21-0400140,21-0013372,

