Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, November 10, 2021:

Name: Austin Gotcher

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 4:02 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Hanover ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , GRAY , BLK SHOES , , TIE , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013203,

Name: Brett T Nosworthy

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 5:17 pm

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Avery DRV,Youngville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013204,

Name: Brian Clay

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 5:45 pm

Charge: Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Simple

Criminal Damage To Pro ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Attackapus ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING SOMEONES HOME UNINVITED

Property: BLACK SWEATER , GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHORTS , LOUISIANA , WHITE , YELLOW MASK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013206,21-0381241,

Name: Catrina T Gary

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 2:15 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: REVOKED

Property: JEANS , 2 BLUE , YELLOE W/CROSS , 1 YELLOW , RED SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , , BLK SOCKS , BLK

SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013193,

Name: Cornelius M Harris

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 10:51 pm

Charge: Criminal Mischief , Criminal Trespass , Simple Battery Charge And Pena , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND HAVING ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREY SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381383,21-0094401,21-0094399,21-0013208,

Name: Jeremy Seaux

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 4:05 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Samba LAN,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , GRAY SHOES , BRN , , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0130202,

Name: Johntravion D Francis

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 4:30 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Probation (Free Text) , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Orchard DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , BOOTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013201,

Name: Joseph M Landry

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 4:54 pm

Charge: Turning Movements And Required , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Merchant BL,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND UPON SEARCH DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: LOUISIANA ID , BLACK , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK BOXERS , RUBBER BANDS , WHITE

SOCKS , GREEN BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381217,

Name: Joshua K Thibodeaux

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 11:17 am

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , No Safety Belt , Careless Operation - Light/Me , Warrant/Bench

Warrant , No Proof Of Insurance In Vehi , Owi Vehicle , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Unaut Use

Of A Motor Vehicle , Fugitive , Theft Charge , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon , Possession Of

Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 600 Blk Braquet RD,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: PURPLE SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , GREEN BOOTS , CAMO , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012076,20-0254128,21-0013187,21-0112317,20-025

Name: Karen K Augustine

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 12:14 pm

Charge: Vermilion Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOKING

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013191,

Name: Kari L Spittle

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 8:14 am

Charge: Sale, Distribution, Or Possess , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Marigold LN,Maurice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 17-0112342,

Name: Kaye Joseph

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 9:40 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 1900 Blk Aymone STR,Eunice,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUJEST WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK PHONE CRACKED , BLACK , BOTTLE OF WATER , , , MULTI COLORED HEADBAND , LA , WHITE SHOES ,

MULTI SOCKS , PINK PURSE , GREY BRA , BLACK SHIRT2 , BLACK PANTS , YELLOW WALLET , MISC ITEMS IN

PURSE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0380642,

Name: Matthew C Griffith

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 1:20 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Vermillion Circle ,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING SOMEWHERE WHERE HE WASN'T SUPPOSE TO BE

Property: BLACK , BLACK , , , GREY , YELLOW , BROWN , GREY SHOES , BLUE JEANS , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0375702,

Name: Patrick J Carmouche Jr.

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 11:50 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Illegal Possession

Of Stolen F , Fugitive , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangero , Illegal

Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1600 Blk E Simcoe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECTED ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLK SHIRT , BLK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , CARD ,

Associate(s): TYREESE ALFRED,

Incident Number(s): 21-0306274,20-0279337,21-0013189,

Name: Ray A Guillory

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 12:28 pm

Charge: Simple Battery Charge And Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Port Barre,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0349373,

Name: Rita Lathum

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 8:22 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , Criminal Mischief ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2800 Blk Louisiana AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK BRA , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREEN UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHOES , YELLOW NECK CHAIN , NOSE

RING , 4 BRACLETS , 1 YELLOW BRACLET , 1 WIG , 1 PAIR OF EYE LASHES , 1 NAVAL RING ,

Associate(s): JACOB PLAISANCE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0301743,

Name: Sebastian Gibson

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 2:14 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Obscuring Windshields Or Wind ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Calco M2#109b BL,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANAT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0377443,

Name: Tanner Barkley

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Guilbeaux RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFDENT ARRESTRD ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREEN SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , 5 , BLACK , BROWN , LA DL , DISCOVER CARD , 2 MASTERCARD , VISA

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0224720,

Name: Travis Leblanc

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 09, 2021 10:34 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Malapart ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK , BLACK , 1 SET , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0381429,

