Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, November 12, 2021:

Name: Alphonso J Bernard Jr

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 11, 2021 5:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , No License

Plate , Simple Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Moren STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRATS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , ORANGE AND WHITE SHOES , MULTI COLOR BOXERS , GREY

JACKET , PURPLE RUBBER BAND , WHITE HAIR BAND ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0305735,21-0013229,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Myles Lloyd

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 11, 2021 1:56 am

Charge: Operating While Intoxicated 3r , Oper Veh Under Susp Prior Off , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Improper

Lane Change - No Acc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk General Mouton AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND WAS FOUND TO HAVE A BAC ABOVE THE LEGAL LIMIT.

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK JACKET , MISC PAPERS , LA ID , CELLULAR

PHONE , KEYRING WITH 13 KEYS , BLACK WALLET , BLACK WATCH , GREY ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE DEVICE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0382729,21-0013227,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Taylor E Nevils

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 11, 2021 1:04 pm

Charge: Automobile Insurance Policies ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE-INS FRAUD

Address: 100 Blk Hermitage AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0061927,

