Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, November 16, 2021:

Name: Brandy L Robin

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 2:09 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 200 Blk Hebert ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ACTIVE WARRANTS WERE FOUND ON A DISTURBANCE CALL

Property: 2 BROWN SOCKS , 1 BLUE SCARF , 1 BLACK SCARF , MULTICOLOR SCARF , RED MASK , BLACK HAIR TIE , BLACK

NECKLACE , BLUE BRA , BROWN SHOES , GREY PANTS , GREEN SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013259,21-0387205,

Jail, (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Name: Ernest Livas Iii

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 8:40 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk Graven Age Circle STR,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: TAN SWEATER , BROWN , BLUE PANTS , BROWN BOOTS , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SOCKS , PURPLE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013248,

ThinkStock

Name: George Barras Jr

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Hold For Extradition , Theft By Shoplifting/Value To , Criminal Trespass , Receiving Stolen Things -

Und ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Sunset DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLACK SWEAT SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , GREEN PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , MULTI COLORED BOXERS 2 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013253,

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Name: Ikaika M Lindon

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 9:14 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Resisting An Officer , Simple Escape;

Aggravated Esc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Royal STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: 1 MUTLICOLORED , 1 BLACK , 1 BLACK W/ BLACK AND LGHT GREEN CASE , 1 BLACK SHEATH , 1 GREEN TOOTH

BRUSH , 1 TOENAIL CLIPPER , 1 YELLOW WITH GREEN BUDDA , 1 GREY W/ WHITE STONES , GREY UNDERWEAR ,

BLACK T SHIRT , WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , 1 PR OF BLACK TENNIS SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0387593,

Photo by Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

Name: John Boyer

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 2:20 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Steward STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED DUE TO ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0323131,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Kendall Lawrence

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We , 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Ammott STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED DUE TO ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLACK , TAN SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0384526,

Photo courtesy of ye-jinghan-T5roX1jajzU-unsplash

Name: Kendell Lawrence

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: 2nd Deg Battery Charge: Int'L ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Aamunt STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SWEATER , TAN PANTS , BLACK , RED SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013250,

Photo courtesy of marco-chilese-2sMbKyQvom4-unsplash

Name: Kerry J Gotch

Age: 57

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 1:43 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Simple Escape; Aggravated Esc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER BREAKING INTO A HOME

Property: BLUE MASK , BLACK WHITE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0387127,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Paul J Lafleur

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 10:10 am

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 3600 Blk Ridge ROA,Rayne,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED.

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BROWN SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK MASK ,

BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013249,

Photo courtesy of emiliano-bar-OeAWU9VSHzo-unsplash

Name: Sally R Cook

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 2:42 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Hiawatha RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREEN T SHIRT , GREY SWEAT PANTS , BLACK UNDERWEAR , GRAY CELL PHONE , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0386426,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Terence P Robinson

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 2:43 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Bellfest ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION

Property: BROWN BRACELET , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK , , BLACK ,

CHAPSTICK , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013260,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Zachary L Kynard

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 15, 2021 2:55 pm

Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk S Magnolia STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE A RESIDENCE

Property: , WHITE HEADPHONES , RED , GREY JACKET , BLUE HOODIE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS ,

BLACK SLIPPERS , , CHARGER , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0387283,

