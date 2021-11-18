Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, November 18, 2021:

Name: Charles S Luquette

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 3:35 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Terrorizing Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE HE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE.

Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN , BLUE , PHONE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0389912,

Photo engin-akyurt-oX7JO23EUTY-unsplash

Name: Jarvis L Mitchell

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 1:52 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Loul STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: ORANGE JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE HAT , BLACK BOXERS , RED

PHONE , 2 KEYS , 2 CIGARETTTES OUT OF PACK , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0292372,

Photo couretsy of sigmund-siJnokbvRmU-unsplash

Name: Jeremiah Johnson

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 12:14 pm

Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Theft Charge , Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 4500 Blk Kashmere STR,Houston,Tx,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER WAS ARRESTED FOR TAKING SOMETHING THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM

Property: GREEN JACKET , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0389130,

Photo courtesy of robert-klank-lnyleGoROLY-unsplash

Name: Lawrence J Reeves

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 5:19 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Violation Of Uniform

Controlle , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1500 Blk Anes Broussard HWY,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK , GRAY , 4 GRAY , GRAY CROSS , 5 GRAY , BLACK , WHITE , ORANGE , BLACK , LA ID , 2 WHITE PAPER

, BLACK , ORANGE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GRAY BOXERS ,

Associate(s): ZACHARY CARROLL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0390013,

Photo courtesy of hasan-almasi-aIRBGPafi74-unsplash

Name: Sarah B Maroney

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 9:23 am

Charge: Forgery: , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON TAKEN SOMTHING THAT WAS NOT THERES

Property: GREEN SHIRT , PURPLE HAIR TIE , JEANS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK , GREEN MASK , EAR PJONES , GREY , 2 GREY

, 2 BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0389446,

Photo courtesy of tim-hufner-3R_GnBNRVI0-unsplash

Name: Troykee Moore

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 10:00 am

Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 14567 Blk West David Drive ,Hammond,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , PAPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0364794,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: Zachary A Carroll

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 8:19 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Violation Of Uniform

Controlle , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Oak Terrace DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: GREY , YELLOW , BLACK , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , YELLOW SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES ,

BLUE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , 1 OPEN PACK ,

Associate(s): LAWRENCE REEVES,

Incident Number(s): 21-0390013,

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars