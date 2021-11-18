Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, November 18, 2021:
Name: Charles S Luquette
Age: 45
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 3:35 pm
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Terrorizing Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Church Point,La,
Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER WAS ARRESTED FOR BEING WHERE HE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE.
Property: BLUE SHIRT , JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BROWN , BLUE , PHONE CHARGER ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0389912,
Name: Jarvis L Mitchell
Age: 35
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 1:52 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 200 Blk Loul STR,Broussard,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: ORANGE JACKET , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE HAT , BLACK BOXERS , RED
PHONE , 2 KEYS , 2 CIGARETTTES OUT OF PACK , BLACK BELT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0292372,
Name: Jeremiah Johnson
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 12:14 pm
Charge: Unauthorized Entry Of A Place , Theft Charge , Simple Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD
Address: 4500 Blk Kashmere STR,Houston,Tx,
Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER WAS ARRESTED FOR TAKING SOMETHING THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HIM
Property: GREEN JACKET , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0389130,
Name: Lawrence J Reeves
Age: 50
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 5:19 pm
Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Violation Of Uniform
Controlle , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1500 Blk Anes Broussard HWY,Breaux Bridge,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: BLACK , GRAY , 4 GRAY , GRAY CROSS , 5 GRAY , BLACK , WHITE , ORANGE , BLACK , LA ID , 2 WHITE PAPER
, BLACK , ORANGE SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GRAY BOXERS ,
Associate(s): ZACHARY CARROLL,
Incident Number(s): 21-0390013,
Name: Sarah B Maroney
Age: 51
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 9:23 am
Charge: Forgery: , Theft Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON TAKEN SOMTHING THAT WAS NOT THERES
Property: GREEN SHIRT , PURPLE HAIR TIE , JEANS , BLUE SHOES , BLACK , GREEN MASK , EAR PJONES , GREY , 2 GREY
, 2 BROWN ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0389446,
Name: Troykee Moore
Age: 20
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 10:00 am
Charge: Attp-Murder/Second Degree ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 14567 Blk West David Drive ,Hammond,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , PAPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0364794,
Name: Zachary A Carroll
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Nov 17, 2021 8:19 pm
Charge: Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Violation Of Uniform
Controlle , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Oak Terrace DRV,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP
Property: GREY , YELLOW , BLACK , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , YELLOW SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES ,
BLUE SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , 1 OPEN PACK ,
Associate(s): LAWRENCE REEVES,
Incident Number(s): 21-0390013,
