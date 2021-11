The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, October 29, 2021:

Name: Alexandra Davis

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 11:56 am

Charge: Calcasieu Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR CALCASIEU

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0130433,

Name: David J Babineaux

Age: 63

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 3:05 pm

Charge: Simple Obstruction Of A Highw ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SOCKS , BLUE JEANS , PURPLE JERSEY , PURPLE SHIRT , RED BANDANA , TAN , BLACK , BLACK , ,

CARDS , , BLUE CRACKED , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013082,

Name: Ethan S Hines

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 1:00 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 100 Blk Marble Creek Cove ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: GREY PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , RED SHOES , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE UNDERWEAR , BLACK , , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013074,

Name: Israel J Ason

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 1:06 am

Charge: First Degree Rape , Indecent Behavior With Juvenil ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 800 Blk Mlk DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK BOOK , BLUE , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0172920,

Name: Jerome A James

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 8:15 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk Powell LAN,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER INCIDENT

Property: , BLACK HAT , BLACK MASK , GREY SHORTS , BLACK , BLACK , LA , CARDS , BLACK , WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT ,

BLUE PLAID BOXERS , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0367540,

Name: Malcolm J Leger

Age: 67

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 4:14 pm

Charge: Trafficking Of Children For Se ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A INVESTIGATION

Property: PINK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BROWN SANDALS , WHITE , , BLACK CHIPPED , BROWN , , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0367914,

Name: Sara N Richard

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 1:09 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Plauche DRV,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER INCIDENT

Property: PINK SHIRT , WHITE BRA , PINK UNDERWEAR , GREY PANTS , BLACKL SOCKS , GREY , GREY , GREY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0013076,21-0367995,

Name: Toby S Daigle

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 28, 2021 3:22 pm

Charge: Theft Charge , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk ,Carencro ,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Property: RED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , RED BOXERS , GREY SHOES , BROWN , BROWN , GREY

, BLACK , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0233725,21-0346072,

