Officers with the Abbeville Police Department attempted to stop a man Thursday afternoon who was wanted on felony warrants, but the driver drove away.

Lieutenant Johnathan Touchet with the Abbeville Police Department reports that Jamie Davis of Abbeville continued to elude officers by speeding away. He even swerved into the bumper of a police car, causing damage, before taking off again. According to Touchet Davis should be considered armed and dangerous, and he is being sought by police.

Davis kept driving through the city, and then left the city limits, continuing to drive at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, even on residential streets. The chase went from Abbeville all the way to I-10 in the Rayne area where Davis fled on foot from officers.

Touchet says that Davis drove down Louisiana Highway 339 around Maurice, Milton, and Youngsville. Davis then drove down Louisiana Highway 699 to Duson then on to Rayne at the levee. Davis then stopped the car in a field, and he fled on foot. The man crossed I-10 and dogs from both the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the Rayne Police Department worked to track Davis, but the man eluded everyone.

According to Touchet, Davis was wanted on the following charges:

Arrest Warrant for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery Involving Dometic Abse with Child Endangerment

Arrest Warrant for Obstruction of Justice

Arrest Warrant for Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Arrest Warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Arrest Warrant for Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm-Free Zone

Touchet says there are going to be other charges filed in connection with Thursday's incident in which Davis fled from officers.

If you see Jamie Davis, police ask that you not engage with him. You are asked to just call your local law enforcement. You can dial 911. You can call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511, and you can use their anonymous "Tips" line at 337-892-6777.

