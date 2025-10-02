Wildcat Brothers Distilling has issued a public statement in the wake of the arrest of its co-founder and co-owner, Tait Jeffrey Martin, 51, who was charged last week with third-degree rape. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office took Martin into custody on September 24 after responding to an emergency call at the distillery’s location on SE Evangeline Thruway.

Martin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center in the early morning hours of September 25, with his bond set at $15,000. He has since bonded out. No new details about the case have been made available at this time.

Statement from CEO Doug Miller

This week, Wildcat Brothers Distilling CEO Doug Miller shared the following statement with KPEL News:

“Wildcat Brothers Distilling is aware of the recent reports concerning an employee. This alleged misconduct is a personal matter and does not reflect the values or operational practices of our organization. Upon learning of the situation, we took immediate action in accordance with our policies and standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the resolution of the legal proceedings. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and any subsequent investigations. We take these matters very seriously and want to assure our customers and partners that we are committed to maintaining a safe and ethical workplace. Our priority is to uphold the integrity and trust placed in us by the community. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will refrain from providing further comment at this time. We will provide additional updates as appropriate.”

About Wildcat Brothers Distilling

Wildcat Brothers, based in Lafayette, is Acadiana’s first craft rum distiller. Founded by Martin and David Meaux, the company focuses on producing French-style rum made from Louisiana sugarcane and has become a recognizable name in the local spirits industry.