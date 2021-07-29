Win Trip to Nashville on EatLafayette’s Digital Passport

We recently visited one of the locally-owned restaurants in Acadiana to show just how easy it is to get registered to win a trip to Nashville on the EatLafayette Digital Passport.

EatLafayette is in full swing, with over 100 local restaurants participating. Each year restaurants line up to take part in the EatLafayette promotion that encourages people to take advantage of the great food we have in Acadiana.

As part of the EatLafayette promotion, participating restaurants are offering food and/or drink specials and discounts, accessible through the EatLafayette Digital Passport, along with a chance to win a 3-night getaway to Nashville, including hotel accommodations and airfare!

The EatLafayette Digital Passport is NOT an app that you download to your phone; it is a website that you visit when you visit a participating EatLafayette restaurant. Just open the app, check for specials, check in, and voila: you are on your way to saving money AND are registered to win the trip!

This week, we visited La Pizzeria Lafayette, on Ambassador Caffery to check in on the EatLafayette Digital Passport (it's SO easy!). Randy, the owner of La Pizzeria, was there to greet us (as he is every day) and was proud to tell us about the restaurant's newest addition to the menu (HINT: it's from Langlinais' Bakery!)

Here's what Randy and his staff served up:

LANGLINAIS' KNOTTED GARLIC BREAD WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA

Photo by Lance LeBlanc

Everyone in Acadiana knows the goodness of Langlinais' Bakery (I love it when I drive past and can smell the fresh bread baking!). Well, that goodness has now come to La Pizzeria Lafayette!

Exclusive to La Pizzeria Lafayette, this garlic-enhanced, cheese-covered appetizer can give the whole table a delicious taste of what can happen when two Acadiana staples put their minds (and talents) together!

Finished in La Pizzeria's pizza oven to brown the cheese just enough, this local appetizer will certainly please!

LA PIZZERIA'S "THE ACADIAN" PIZZA

Photo by Lance LeBlanc

La Pizzeria Lafayette's "The Acadian" pizza starts with their house-made pizza crust. Then they add their house-made red sauce as a base, pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, feta and mozzarella cheese, and then drizzled with honey.

I have to admit that I am not a huge fan of "sweet" on my pizza, but: on "The Acadian", the honey, combined with the slight heat of the jalapenos, creates the perfect blend of sweet/spicy! This is one pizza that will be seeing my face (and my belly!) again!

LA PIZZERIA'S FRESH SUMMER SALAD

Photo by Lance LeBlanc

Perfect for the "Dog Days", La Pizzeria's "Fresh Summer Salad" starts with a crisp spring mix, loaded with fresh apples, strawberries, blueberries, and dried cranberries. This light, refreshing salad is topped with crumbled feta cheese and chopped pecans, and then drizzled with La Pizzeria's apple balsamic dressing. This salad is so fresh, so delicious, and perfect for a hot summer day!

LA PIZZERIA'S ALFREDO PASTA WITH GRILLED SHRIMP

Photo by Lance LeBlanc

How can you go wrong with a hot, steaming plate of pasta? At La Pizzeria, my choice was the Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Shrimp.

La Pizzeria Lafayette's alfredo sauce is so creamy! Loaded with roasted garlic and mushrooms, they toss in the pasta and then add tender, succulent grilled shrimp, seasoned just right. Beautiful, and delicious!

GET TO AN EATLAFAYETTE RESTAURANT TODAY

There are over 100 local restaurants participating in the EatLafayette campaign; take your family, your special someone, or yourself out for a great meal today!

