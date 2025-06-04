A wild video circulating on Facebook has Louisiana social media users scratching their heads, and in some cases, clutching their pearls.

The viral footage, shared by Reporter News, a Shreveport-based page known for hyperlocal coverage, shows two women confronting each other in the middle of a Louisiana interstate after allegedly crashing into a wall. The incident appears to have left their car wrecked and stalled in the middle of the highway—no hazards, but tensions were definitely flaring.

Dangerous Confrontation Unfolds on Busy Highway

The video begins with a damaged dark-colored sedan sitting still on the highway. One woman stands outside the vehicle as another eventually exits and approaches her. The energy quickly escalates, though the clip cuts off before any physical altercation is seen.

Not only was the situation shocking, but it was also incredibly dangerous. The women appeared completely unbothered by surrounding traffic or the risks of being in a live lane on a busy roadway.

‘Bonnet Bandits’ and Altimas: Facebook Loses It

Naturally, Facebook had a field day in the comments. One user dubbed the duo the “Bonnet Bandits,” a nickname that caught on fast. Others zeroed in on the car—likely a Nissan Altima, which became the unofficial symbol of chaos. From donut tires to barefoot brawling, every second of the clip became a meme.

“They just doing what they do here in Ratchet City,” joked one commenter, referencing Shreveport’s oft-used nickname.

“You gotta be real mad and bold to step out on the interstate,” said another.

No Word on Charges Yet

As far as we know, no reports confirm whether charges have been filed. But with the clip gaining thousands of views, it’s likely officials have taken notice and someone has certainly recognized them.