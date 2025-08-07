The City of Youngsville is mourning the loss of one of its most respected leaders. Retired Police Chief Earl Menard passed away on Tuesday (August 5), at the age of 80, due to medical complications. He died at East Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

Chief Menard served as the head of the Youngsville Police Department from January 1, 1987, until his retirement on December 31, 2014. Even after stepping down, he remained committed to the community, continuing his public service as a community liaison officer.

During his tenure, Chief Menard helped guide Youngsville through a time of significant growth. What was once a small village of around 1,000 residents grew to a thriving city of nearly 10,000 by the time he retired. He was also instrumental in supporting youth initiatives like “Earl Menard Cares” and was part of the leadership team behind the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Tributes from City Leaders and Police

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter remembered Menard as “a steady and respected presence” whose leadership left a lasting impact on the city and everyone who knew him.

“Chief Menard led with kindness, strength, and quiet determination,” Ritter said. “He was a patriarch in every sense — to his family, to the department he helped build, and to a city that respected and loved him.”

The Youngsville Police Department also shared a tribute, calling Menard “a pillar of leadership, integrity, and unwavering service.”

Flags flying independently in the city will be lowered in his honor.

Funeral Arrangements Set for Sunday

Services for Chief Menard will take place this Sunday, August 10, 2025, at David’s Funeral Home, located at 316 Youngsville Highway. Visitation and services will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A Family Rooted in Service

Chief Menard is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and a large family that includes children, grandchildren, and his grandson Officer Clay Durke, who continues his legacy in law enforcement.

The Menard family asks for continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as the community looks back on the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to keeping it safe.