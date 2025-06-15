A woman is recovering after being shot inside a vehicle Friday night in Youngsville, and the suspected shooter is now in police custody.

UPDATE: Youngsville Police Chief JP Broussard says the suspect has been identified as Zachary Segura. He was transported and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of Negligent Injury.

According to Louisiana law, negligent injury occurs when someone's carelessness or failure to exercise reasonable care results in harm to another person.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Youngsville Police Department, officers responded around 9:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lafayette Street (also known as Youngsville Highway) and Copper Meadows Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Youngsville Police Chief JP Broussard says a male suspect (an occupant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting) was identified at the scene and has since been taken into custody. He was booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has been charged with negligent injury. Authorities have not released the names of those involved or any further details surrounding the shooting, including the relationship between the individuals.

Investigation Ongoing

Youngsville Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard also issued a brief statement noting that the investigation remains active and no additional information is available at this time.

As the case develops, anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Youngsville Police Department.

Stay with us for updates as more information becomes available.