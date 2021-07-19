Zachary Father Shot And Killed In His Own Home After Confronting Teenager Who Snuck In

Reports are saying that a Zachary, LA father was shot and killed in his own home by a 17-year-old. Police are saying that the 34-year-old victim confronted the teen after he used a ladder to climb into the homeowner's daughter's room.

Before details emerged, the Zachary Police Department posted the below to their Facebook page in regards to the incident.

See the full report from WBRZ Channel 2 via Facebook below.

According to the above report, Dezmon Hamilton died from multiple gunshot wounds while confronting a 17-year-old that had entered his home through an upstairs window. The teen, Nicholas Mcquirter, was reportedly at the home to see the victim's 14-year-old daughter.

Mcquirter was also wounded by gunshots in the incident and brought to an area hospital, according to the report. Authorities are still investigating the situation and are currently unsure of who fired the first shot.

Mcquirter will be charged with second-degree murder as well as illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Photo courtesy of scott-rodgerson-ffH_GkINfyY-unsplash

As the investigation continues, my thoughts are with the family of the victim during this difficult time. I am not sure how the situation escalated to such heights, with a 14-year-old girl seemingly bearing witness to the entire ordeal. Why a 17-year-old, with a gun, was sneaking into this girl's bedroom is still unclear as authorities look more into the case.