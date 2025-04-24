ZACHARY, La. (KPEL-FM) - A man who had been reported missing in Zachary, Louisiana, on Tuesday, April 22, died a day later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The deceased man has been identified as 56-year-old Rohn Ashley.

(Below is the Zachary Police Department's post on Tuesday asking for the public's help finding Ashley.)

Details About the Disappearance of Rohn Ashley

Officers with the Zachary Police Department responded to Ashley's residence around 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 23, after receiving information that he had returned home.

Once at the home, officers found Ashley armed near the back of the house. Things quickly took a sad turn.

"After lengthy negotiations, Rohn Ashley succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Zachary Police Department said.

The Search for Rohn Ashley After He Went Missing

The man's death came after an extensive search involving multiple agencies, including the Baton Rouge Police Department, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Office, and the Angola Tactical Team.

Authorities also said that family members and friends played a key role in the search. Those search efforts also included the use of DCI chase team tracking dogs, drones, four-wheelers, helicopters, and ground crews.

Little other background information was provided by law enforcement as to why Ashley went missing and what troubles he may have had that led to this sad ending.

Missing Zachary Man Seemed to Be Well-Liked Among Family and Friends

Several comments on the above Facebook post suggested that Ashley was well-liked.

The Zachary Police Department did extend its condolences to Ashley's loved ones.

Help for Those Suffering a Mental Crisis

The Zachary Police Department reminds the public that help is available for those in crisis. Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is encouraged to call 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.