ZACHARY, La. (KPEL-FM) - While details remain limited, the Zachary Police Department has reported that a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting and taken to a hospital Wednesday night.

Police Respond to Main Street Shooting

Officers responded to a call in the 6500 block of Main Street in Zachary after reports of gunfire.

Teen Taken to Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Once on scene, officers found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.

Investigation Ongoing, Few Details Released

No information was given regarding the condition of the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.

