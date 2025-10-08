Louisiana Man Shot While Trying to Set House on Fire With Someone Inside

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (KPEL) —The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the Albany area after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene around 3 pm Tuesday, where they discovered a man who had been shot suffering from a leg wound. He was brought to a local hospital where he recieved treatment and has been confirmed to be in stable condition.

The other individual was detained for questioning, and investigators learned that the wounded individual was attempting to set a home on fire by pouring gasoline on the floor, with someone inside.

At that point, the individual who was initially detained by police fired a shot, striking the other individual to prevent him from starting the house fire.

Our investigation points to the shooter acting in self-defense.

Wednesday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office confirmed that he was active and that the shot fired was an attempt to prevent a house fire.

During our investigation, it was learned prior to being shot, the person with the gunshot wound had poured gasoline on the house floor & was attempting to set it ablaze with someone inside. The shot was fired in an attempt to stop that from happening.

The wounded individual now faces an Attempted Aggravated Arson charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of both individuals involved has not been released at this time.

