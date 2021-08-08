2 People Shot While Driving in Lafayette

A man and a woman were shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday as they were driving near the intersection of Pinhook and South College Roads in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say the two people were shot by someone in another vehicle. The man, who was driving, was shot several times and is currently in critical condition, according to our news partners at KATC. The woman's gunshot is considered non life-threatening.

Pinhook at South College Road, google street view

Unfortunately, neither victims could give a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.