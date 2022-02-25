The 2022 Acadiana Area Go Red for Women Luncheon is happening on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

There is still time to get your tickets for this must-attend event.

The Luncheon will take place at Le Pavillon Lafayette on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:45 am. There will be an online auction that will be live from 10:30 am until 11:45 am on the same day.

Tickets are $100 a seat and there are a limited number so be sure to get your spot early.

New Orleans and Baton Rouge have already held their luncheons for the year and both looked like a great time. Here are some of the photos from the two events.

The American Heart Association is an amazing organization that helps raise money for cardiovascular medical research and it also helps raise awareness on healthy living and how to foster appropriate cardiac care.

If you plan to attend this year's luncheon you will need to be aware that there are some covid guidelines that will be in place for the safety of everyone in attendance. To find those covid guidelines you can visit the Go Red Website for more information.

If you are interested in more information about the event or about the American Heart Association Organization you can visit their website or FFacebook page.

As well as their Twitter account which is listed below.

