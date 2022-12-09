4th Annual Holiday Hangover Lineup Revealed

It's finally here, the big reveal for 97.3 The Dawg's 4th annual Holiday Hangover Show, brought to you by Express Employment Lafayette. The show is also presented by our friends at RLB Construction and Walker First Turn.

First, let us remind you that this show is an intimate, acoustic concert featuring some of the hottest up-and-coming artists in country music.

Next year's show will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette.

So, who's playing the 4th annual Holiday Hangover Show?

The three national acts lined up for this year's show are Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean and Dillon Carmichael.

Kicking off the evening will be local artists Chris Breaux, Adam Leger and RaiKwon Green.

The most accomplished of our Holiday Hangover Show singers is undoubtedly Lainey Wilson. The Baskin, Louisiana native has already been a part of two #1 hits on the country charts ("Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell").

Exactly one month ago, Wilson scored big at the 2022 CMA Awards. It was a bit of her coming out party as she won the prize for New Artist of the Year and surprisingly took home the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year award as well.

Wilson's current single is "Heart Like a Truck," and it's currently in the Top 15 on the country charts. The song is off her latest album Bell Bottom Country. She's also featured on the current Hardy single, "Wait In The Truck."

Jackson Dean hails from Odenton, Maryland, and signed to Big Machine Records after serving as an opening act for Kane Brown, Jake Owen, and Brothers Osborne.

Earlier this year, he released his debut country single, "Don't Come Lookin'", and it recently hit number one on the country charts. He became the youngest male country artist in history to have his debut single go to #1. Also, in early 2022, he put out his Greenbroke album.

Dillon Carmichael is no stranger to country music as he comes from an accomplished musical family that includes several other musicians, most notably his two uncles: country singers John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery Gentry).

Carmichael has been making music in Nashville for a few years now, releasing his debut single, "Dancing Away With My Heart," in 2017.

His current single, "Son Of A," is currently sitting in the Top 40 on the country charts and it comes off his latest, sophomore album of the same name.

How do you get tickets to the Holiday Hangover Show?

The good news is that we don't sell any tickets to this show. It's absolutely free to attend.

However, you can only win your way in. Listen to us starting Monday, December 12 between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm for us to play a special cue-to-call. When you hear it, be caller 7 on the Leash Line, at (337) 261-9797, and you'll score a pair of tickets. This Holiday Hangover Show sounder could pop up multiple times during those hours every weekday.

We'll also be giving away tickets via our 97.3 The Dawg app beginning Monday as well so keep an eye out there.

Will there be chances for us to meet the artists?

Absolutely! We've once again teamed up with Home Furniture Plus Bedding to give away the Best Seat in the House.

We'll give away a few of these great seats leading up to the show. Every winner and their guest will get to sit on stage during the show in comfy seating set up by Home Furniture.

Every Best Seat winner will get to meet all the Holiday Hangover Show artists.

Be on the lookout to win this great prize in early January.

Other great goodies at the show

Everyone who attends the 2023 Holiday Hangover Show will get a handy-dandy 97.3 The Dawg koozie provided by Lowry's Printing & Signs.

Also, our friends at Home Furniture Plus Bedding will be hooking up a bunch of concert-goers with some Holiday Hangover Show commemorative t-shirts that we'll give out the night of the show.

A final thank you to our good friends The Rustic Renegade as they'll be providing the on-stage bar for our artists and Best Seat in the House winners to enjoy some drinks. (I mean, it is gonna be a party, right?!?)

