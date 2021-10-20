An onion Salmonella outbreak is impacting the US. So far 652 people in 37 states, including 5 in Louisiana, have become sick with Salmonella. The onions from Chihuahua, Mexico are now to blame for at least 129 people being sent to the hospital.

These tainted onions are imported red, white and yellow onions from Mexico. The onions were distributed by ProSource, Inc. and sold to restaurants and grocery stores nationwide. Other suppliers may be linked as well, officials are investigating.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking, if you have purchased onions recently, check to see where they're from. Discard all onions distributed by ProSource Inc. and origin of Mexico.