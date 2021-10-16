If you love cemeteries, then this tour is for you. Take a tour where time stands still. This spooky tour will take you through some of the oldest and most historic cemeteries in Lake Charles where some of the most famous people from the area are buried.

This tour will feature four stops at the Bilbo Cemetery which is located on Lakeshore Drive/ YOur next stop will be at the Sallier Cemetery on Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive which is next to St. Patrick's hospital. Then your tour will take you to the Combre Memorial Park on Opelousas Street, and then end at the Corporation Cemetery located on Church Street.

When you arrive for the tour, you will see actors who will be dressed up in the attire of the period to match the time period of the people that are buried in the cemetery. Attendees will be guided throughout each cemetery as you will be told the stories of the historic figures' lives and their impacts on today’s Lake Charles.

Old Graves (wikimedia commons)

You will visit the graves of some of the famous and infamous people like Judge Norma Holloway Johnson, Lake Charles Little Theatre founder Rosa Hart, and murderess Toni Jo Henry,

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under and will take place on Friday, November 5th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.cemeterytourlc.com.