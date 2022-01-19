Abbeville Chase Suspect Arrested Three Months Later

Jamie Davis has been on the run from Abbeville police since October.

Today, his evasion ended.

Abbeville Police Department

Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department says officers from his agency arrested Davis last Friday. According to Touchet, someone called in a tip about where Davis was. Officers went to that area and saw Davis riding in a car. Those officers then pulled over that vehicle and arrested Davis without incident.

Police initially tried to arrest Davis on a multitude of warrants on October 28. According to Lt. Touchet, Davis sped off when officers tried to pull him over that day. Davis allegedly hit a police unit before leading officer on a chase through Abbeville, Maurice, Rayne, Duson, Lafayette, Maurice, Milton, and Duson. Lt. Touchet says Davis ditched the car in a field and ran away from the scene before officers could catch him.

Davis is in the Vermilion Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone

Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery involving Domestic Abuse with Child Endangerment

Illegal Use of Weapons

Obstruction of Justice

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

