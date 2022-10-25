Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman

A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her.

On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.

The case was deemed a homicide after the autopsy, according to KLFY.com.

16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé points out that Vallian chad previously been convicted of battery against the victim.

“At the close of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we

remember Antonia August and other victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” says Duhé.

In 2019, Vallian was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on Obstruction of Justice and Second Degree Murder charges, according to KLFY.com.

On July 15, 2022, Vallian pled guilty to manslaughter.

On October 24, 2022, Honorable Judge Vincent Borne sentenced Vallian to 40 years of hard labor.

Faith House is a local organization that is doing everything they can to end domestic abuse. If you want to learn more about them, click here. Also, if you need to talk to someone, call 888-411-1333. If you're in immediate danger, call 911.

