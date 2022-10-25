Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana.

Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana.

Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days.

Police Lights Alex Schmidt, Getty Images loading...

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge failed to stop at a stop sign on Bourque Road.

Girard's car was hit in the door area by a pickup truck. Her vehicle went across the median on Louisiana Highway 167 and ended up hitting a shed on private property.

Police Lights Thinkstock loading...

Despite wearing a seat belt, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. Routine toxicology samples were taken from Girard.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck submitted to a breath test and there was no alcohol present. Officers say the pickup truck driver showed no signs of impairment.

The fatal crash happened just before 8 o'clock Monday night.

