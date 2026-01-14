(99.9 KTDY) - It's okay to shoot off your weapons in certain parts of Acadiana and the rest of the state, but a problem does come in if you hit and damage someone's property.

The members of the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program are seeking help identifying individuals who may be damaging property in the parish.

Get our free mobile app

In plenty of parishes, it is lawful for you to fire off your guns in rural areas. Many people regularly hunt in the rural areas of the parishes where they live, often to practice target shooting.

Why Stray Bullets Travel Farther Than You Think

But, as we all know, and Sir Isaac Newton proved, what goes up must come down, and gravity is a weighty issue, especially when it comes to bullets. If you don't understand the physics and power of the gun you are using, you may not even realize how far a bullet for that particular weapon can travel.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE POLICE ANNOUNCE ARRESTS IN BERTRAND DRIVE SHOOTINGS

You may think that because you are in a rural part of the parish, you can shoot your gun and nothing gets harmed.

Damage Reported by Stray Bullets Near Rayne and Mire

That's not the case in rural parts of Acadia Parish north of Rayne and in the community of Mire, officials said. There has been damage to homes and buildings.

Thankfully, no one has been killed or injured by these incidents, and the folks at the Acadia Crime Stoppers Program are hoping to keep it that way. They need the shootings to stop.

Why Safe Firearm Use Matters in Rural Areas

As they point out, it's lawful to use a firearm in the unincorporated areas of Acadiana Parish, but "it is also the responsibility of persons using firearms to assure that they are using their firearm in a safe manner."

Officials do not think whoever is shooting these guns is targeting anything; they just are not thinking through what happens to the bullets when they shoot. Even so, homes and buildings have been damaged.

You Can Help Acadia Crime Stoppers by Sharing Information on Shootings

If you know anything about any of the shooting incidents, you are urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stopper Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. You can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device as another option for sharing anonymous advice.

All tipsters will remain anonymous and can earn up to a $1,000.