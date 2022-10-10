Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place

It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.

KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there.

Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should note here that no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus during the shelter-in-place order.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

This comes after Lafayette Police made a couple of arrests after threats were made toward Lafayette HIgh last week.