Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.
KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there.
Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should note here that no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus during the shelter-in-place order.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
This comes after Lafayette Police made a couple of arrests after threats were made toward Lafayette HIgh last week.