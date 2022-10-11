Acadiana High School on Lockdown Tuesday Morning

Acadiana High School is under lockdown again.

A number of parents are reporting on social media that Acadiana High is under lockdown and some say that their kids are hiding and are under their desks.

KLFY reports, “Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message reads. “Students are safe and in class. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

This is the second day in a row that the school goes into lockdown mode while police investigate a potential threat on campus.

Here's a photo sent to us by a parent that shows her child hiding in the classroom.

Check back here for more updates throughout the day.