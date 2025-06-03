LAFAYETTE, La. – A joint investigation by Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Insurance has resulted in the arrests of three Acadiana men accused of orchestrating a multi-million dollar staged vehicle crash in Lafayette—one that allegedly placed children in harm’s way.

Fraudulent Crash at Willow and Teurlings Sparks Investigation

Authorities say the scheme began earlier this year on January 19, 2025, when 45-year-old Justin Ledet of Rayne allegedly rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Willow Street and Teurlings Drive while operating a truck for a local company. The Silverado was driven by 38-year-old Steven Thomas of Lafayette, accompanied by 37-year-old Alfred Onezine of Breaux Bridge and three juvenile passengers.

What initially appeared to be a typical traffic incident quickly raised red flags. A criminal complaint filed by the trucking company triggered an investigation by the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit, with support from LDI. Troopers discovered that the crash was not accidental—Ledet, Thomas, and Onezine allegedly conspired to stage the collision and file inflated insurance claims totaling nearly $10 million.

Arrests Made Across Acadiana

Ledet and Thomas were arrested on May 2 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without incident. Onezine, who had warrants out for his arrest, was taken into custody on May 29 and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including three counts of cruelty to juveniles, four counts of automobile insurance fraud, and resisting an officer during his arrest.

State Leaders Condemn Fraud That Put Children at Risk

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges didn’t mince words. “These crimes not only undermine a vital insurance system but also put lives—especially those of innocent children—at risk,” he said.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple echoed his sentiment, pointing ot the broader consequences for all Louisiana drivers. “While our state already bears the burden of the highest auto insurance rates in the country, these individuals exploited the system for personal gain,” Temple stated. “We will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to commit this kind of fraud.”

More Arrests Could Be On The Way

Tips can be submitted online at lsp.org/ifu or ldi.la.gov, where secure online reporting options are available.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further arrests are possible.