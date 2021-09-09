Acadiana Symphony Orchestra Launches 2021 Concert Series

The boys (and girls) are back in town! The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will be performing its first show of the 2021 season tomorrow night, its first concert in front of a live audience in 18 months.

With all of the cancellations lately, it sure sounds great to have some live music in town.

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra launches its 2021 concert series tomorrow, Sept. 10th, 2021, at St. John's Cathedral in Lafayette. The title of this season: LIVE With the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life, Volume 37. (It's ASO's 37th season.)

TRACK 1: THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN

The first show begins at 7pm at St. John's Cathedral in Lafayette. This iconic venue is the perfect setting for the opening show, which will feature music by the father and son duos of the Bach and Mozart families.

Carsten Koall, Getty Images Entertainment

Alicia Zeringue, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, says that this year's concert series, LIVE With the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life, will mix the old with the new.

This year's series... is dedicated to relating the themes and music of each concert to the memorable soundtracks of our lives. The live rendition of this special season soundtrack will combine the masterful music of classical composers, with popular contemporary composers and artists.

Guest artists throughout the series include internationally recognized virtuosos, Antonio Di Cristofano and Leonel Morales, highly accomplished locally-based musicians, Marta Turianska and Scott Mulvahill, as well as the ASO Youth Orchestra.

Townsquare Media

The Executive Director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Dana Baker, knows that we are chomping at the bit for live music:

If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it’s that technology cannot replace the joys of human interaction and the satisfaction that comes from sharing moments and experiences with one another, together and in-person.”

She went on to say that the ASO is "delighted to be able to bring people together to enjoy the symphony live again this year, and we hope the music of the concert series will provide a joyful and memorable soundtrack to our audiences’ lives.”

This concert series will do its part In keeping with ASO’s mission:

To bolster our cultural economy and uphold unparalleled civic value through the power and joy of music, by providing excellence in orchestral performances of diverse repertoire, and educational experiences to inspire and enrich our future generations, thus creating a vibrant community in which to live and work.

Tickets to the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's 37 season are available now through the symphony's website.

