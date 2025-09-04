We Asked AI to Pick Powerball Numbers Based on Record Jackpots

Past winners prove nothing about the next draw—but they do make for great trivia (and a little superstition).

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, with a cash value of about $770.3 million, according to Powerball’s official update on Thursday.

That would make it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, per current tallies of record jackpots. Drawings happen around 10 p.m. on Saturday and are streamed on Powerball’s “Watch the Drawing” page.

But when it comes to drawing numbers, everyone has their own method. For us, we decided to ask AI.

The five biggest Powerball jackpots—and their winning numbers

So, first, we needed to know what the biggest jackpots in history were and what their winning numbers were on the drawings that won. Here's what we found.

$2.04B — Nov. 7, 2022 (CA): 10 • 33 • 41 • 47 • 56

$1.765B — Oct. 11, 2023 (CA): 22 • 24 • 40 • 52 • 64

$1.586B — Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN): 4 • 8 • 19 • 27 • 34

$1.326B — Apr. 6, 2024 (OR): 22 • 27 • 44 • 52 • 69

$1.08B — Jul. 19, 2023 (CA): 7 • 10 • 11 • 13 • 24

Reality check: Every drawing is independent. Your odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, as listed on Powerball’s official odds/prize chart. Fun patterns are fun—but they don’t change probability.

Five “for-fun” combos inspired by those record wins

So, we decided to ask AI to review the numbers from all the biggest jackpots and come up with a list of potential draws that could win a massive jackpot. The results are below.

NOTE: These aren’t predictions or “better odds.” They’re just playful picks built only from the numbers above.

10–22–24–27–52 | PB 10 24–27–44–52–69 | PB 9 7–11–33–41–56 | PB 24 4–8–19–27–64 | PB 10 13–22–34–40–47 | PB 10

Again, we are not saying you should definitely go out and buy tickets with these numbers. In fact, we're pretty sure your odds go down when you don't randomly draw numbers. However, we are saying that our robots think these could be likely draws, so who's to say it's a bad idea?

When’s the drawing—and how do you watch?

The next Powerball draw is going to be at 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, from the Florida Lottery studio and will be live-streamed on Powerball.com. If you play, double-check your ticket afterward; plenty of secondary prizes hit even when the jackpot rolls.

A smarter way to play (without pretending to predict)

If you pick numbers manually, avoid straight patterns (1-2-3-4-5) and all-calendar picks (mostly ≤31). It won’t boost your odds, but it can lower the chance you’ll split a big prize with others who chose the same sequence. And yes, Quick Pick wins jackpots all the time.

