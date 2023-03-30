ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A man from Wilsonville, Alabama, has died from his injuries following a crash on LA 182 near Cotton Patch Road in Bunkie, St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.

LA 182 near Cotton Patch Road, google Street View

According to a press release from Louisiana State Police, 72-year-old Freddie Thomas was driving his vehicle east on LA 182 when he went off the side of a curve, hit an embankment, and overturned. Thomas was restrained but still suffered injuries that put him in critical condition.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on March 16. Nearly two weeks later on March 29, Thomas passed away from his injuries.

Chemical results are still pending as investigators are still trying to determine why Thomas went off the side of the road.

As the month of March comes to a close, it's been a brutal three months on the roadways as Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The driver who lost his life in Wednesday's fatal crash in Lafayette has been identified as 61-year-old Phillip Todd Migl of Scott. Lafayette Police say they are still investigating.

In a press release, Lafayette Police say the fatal incident happened around 2:46 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry when the driver's vehicle went off the left side of the road, through a fence, and came to rest on the property belonging to Lafayette Salvage.

Eraste Landry Road, google maps

The driver was traveling from Westgate Road towards Ambassador Caffery. Officers say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

