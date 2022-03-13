Amazing Adopted 3-Year-Old in Rayne is Getting a New Kidney

Jaxon Backer is 3-years-old and has end-stage kidney disease. He's been on dialysis since birth. Jaxon is adopted. His parents are Eli and Jeanne Backer who live in Rayne, Louisiana. This amazing child has been doing dialysis every night for 12 hours. But that's about to change.

Jaxon is now old enough for a kidney transplant. So that meant the Backer family had to start the process of looking for one. Remember, Jaxon is adopted, Eli and Jeanne are not his birth parents. But in the greatest turn of events, Jeanne Backer is a perfect match!

Jeanne and Jaxon Backer

Backer Family Backer Family loading...

It's definitely a God thing. -Jeanne Backer

The Backers had fostered 11 children and adopted their oldest son Reese prior to welcoming Jaxon into their family.

Jaxon and Reese Backer

Backer Family Backer Family loading...

According to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, the Backers were thinking about taking a break from the foster care system. One day, their phone rang...it was a call about Jaxon.

Jaxon Backer

Backer Family Backer Family loading...

The news struck a chord with them, recalling their son Reese's foster care phone call when they learned he was an infant in the Children's Hospital New Orleans NICU with kidney issues.- Children's Hospital New Orleans

The Backer family has spent a lot of time in New Orleans with Jaxon. The staff of Children's Hospital New Orleans is like family to the Backers.

Jeanne and Jaxon Backer

Backer Family Backer Family loading...

In just a few days (March 16, 2022), Jaxon Backer and his mom Jeanne will travel from Rayne to New Orleans for the surgery that will change both their lives forever.

Jeanne has already had her spleen and pancreas removed. Those surgeries were tough on her body. Doctors have assured her that the kidney transplant surgery will not be as tough.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses. The goal is to raise $5,000. The GoFundMe fundraiser account is currently just shy of $4,500.

My name is Bruce Runner and I am encouraging you to Help defray kidney transplant expenses for little “Jack Jack”. His mother is donating a kidney on March 16, 2022. Although the medical expenses are taken care of, they must live in New Orleans for at least three weeks. Eli will have to drive back and forth and will lose work. We have been in this situation and know they need your help. -GoFundMe for Jeanne and Eli Backer

Jaxon Backer

Backer Family Backer Family loading...