For nearly a month and a half, a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection has been closed as part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project.

Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, Google street view Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, Google street view loading...

Now, after moving along 2-3 weeks ahead of schedule, construction for the project has shifted to the next phase: Dulles Drive at Ambassador Caffery Parkway, more specifically approximately 0.1 miles east of the intersection near Coulee Ile Des Cannes.

Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, TSM Photo Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, TSM Photo loading...

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department announces the construction is expected to cause this closure for approximately two months, weather permitting. Work began today (Monday, June 6, 2022) at 6:00 a.m.

Ambassador at Dulles, google maps Ambassador at Dulles, google maps loading...

The Coulee Ile Des Cannes runs through Ambassador Caffery and Dulles Drive, as illustrated in Google Maps above.

Detour routes are available.

Ambassador Caffery Construction Near Target

Speaking of ongoing traffic projects involving Ambassador Caffery, a project that began near the beginning of 2022 will begin another phase of construction this week as well.

The inside and outside travel lanes of Ambassador Caffery northbound - from Settlers Trace Blvd. to Dover Blvd. - will have alternating lane closures continously beginning Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 13, at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace, google street view Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace, google street view loading...

This will allow DOTD crews to patch concrete pavement.

No detour is necessary.

Crews have been working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they have been repairing the inside and outside lanes between Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River and from Broadmoor Boulevard (just past the Vermilion River) to Kaliste Saloom Road.

Ambassador Caffery Construction Traffic, TSM Photo Ambassador Caffery Construction Traffic, TSM Photo loading...

The overall project is slated to be completed in Early Summer 2022.

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

DAILY, Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Friday, June 17th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view loading...

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Lafayette Traffic Situations That Make Drivers Faché Faché (Mad Mad!)