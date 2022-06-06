Lafayette State Trooper Praised for Act of Kindness, Service

Protect and serve.

That's the motto for law enforcement officers across America. On occasion, we'll hear stories of local police officers going above and beyond the call of duty to help people in their time of need. Over the weekend, we learned of the latest instance of a peace officer stopping to help someone in a tricky situation.

On Friday, Krystal Bonnet posted to Facebook her experience with a trooper from Louisiana State Police who stopped to help her after she suffered a flat tire while driving along Interstate 10. Bonnet said she was waiting for her husband drive across town to help her when the trooper saw her and came to her rescue.

"While waiting on (my husband) a city cop and two Sheriffs passed me up," Bonnett wrote. "This state Trooper was going the opposite direction took the first exit and came and helped me. I told him my husband was coming but he told me that’s his job to help. It took him 10 minutes. I appreciate him more than he knows."

Those of us who recognize the trooper in the picture are not surprised at all by his willingness to help.

That's Trooper Mike Starling. He's been a trooper in Troop I for the last two years. Before that, he was a motorcycle officer in the Lafayette Police Department. He was a fixture on Lafayette's Mardi Gras parade route during his time with the LPD, spending the down time during stops to speak with children who were fixated by his machine and meeting with others along the route who wanted to know more about what being a motorcycle officer entailed.

Ian Auzenne/TSM Photo Ian Auzenne/TSM Photo loading...

Now, others who are just now learning about Trooper Starling and his generosity are thanking him and congratulating him on the Louisiana State Police Facebook page. Several of those commenters said they've had similar experiences with other state troopers.

Well done, Trooper Starling. Well done.

