Louisiana State Police officials say a man is facing more charges stemming from a fatal crash on May 1.

The crash happened at around 8 o'clock at night on Louisiana Highway 3185 near the intersection at Ridgefield Road.

A woman who was sitting in the back seat, 20-year-old Emily Ledet, was not wearing a seat belt and she was ejected from the car. She later died at a hospital. The woman was pregnant at the time.

The child survived the crash, but then ultimately died on May 27 according to officials with Louisiana State Police Troop C.

Police Lights Facebook/My Hood Lit loading...

The man accused of driving the other vehicle, Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux, is now facing additional charges in connection with the fatal crash. Troopers say Dyer failed to stop at a stop sign crashing into the other vehicle.

Dyer was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Third-degree feticide

Vehicular Homicide

Six counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring

DWI 1st offense

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Establishing of speed zones (speeding)

Safety belt use

The third-degree feticide charge was added after the child's death on the 27th.

Troopers say that neither driver was wearing a seat belt, and none of the passengers in the car that Ledet was a passenger in was wearing a seat belt. Dyer along with everyone else that was a passenger in the other vehicle were all taken to area hospitals with moderate injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Louisiana law requires everyone to wear a seat belt.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana