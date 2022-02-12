Amid Security Concerns, Louisiana Town Cancels Mardi Gras Parade

How many times have we heard one of our teachers say "If you didn't bring enough for the whole class, put it away!"?

Well, that's the situation for the small town of Sunset, Louisiana, right as the Mardi Gras Season is shifting into high gear.

The town made the announcement that its Mardi Gras parade, which was scheduled for Mardi Gras Day (Tuesday, March 1, 2022), has been canceled. KATC TV3 confirmed the cancellation with the Sunset Mardi Gras Association's Ryan Robin.

The Sunset Police Department posted the cancellation on its Facebook page, with the simple, to-the-point, disappointing message that reads:

We regret to inform our citizens of Sunset, Louisiana, the Mardi Gras (parade) 2022 has been canceled. - Sunset Police Department via Facebook

If there's not enough security, the parade should not roll. This sounds like a rational decision to me.

After the announcement was posted on Facebook, people started asking questions, and jokes were made.

If "saving the money to fix the piping system" were the real reason the parade was canceled, I would see no problem with that explanation. If my town had a below-standard infrastructure, I would try to take measures to get it fixed. On the other hand, if having a parade brings in more tax revenue for the town, I'd schedule two!

Others began to worry about their favorite events, and whether they were on the chopping block as well.

I would think that a static festival would be much easier to provide security for than a rolling parade, so I am guessing that the Herb Fest is safe for now.

One Facebook user blamed the cancelation on the pricing for the parade. Even though the parade is free for spectators, floats in the parade usually have to pay a fee to participate. On top of that fee, there are other expenses involved: securing a float (usually rented), securing beads/throws (usually purchased), getting food and drinks to stock the float (lots and lots of drinks, usually), those costs can add up.

Others took the opportunity to make statements about the Sunset Police Chief Luis "Louie" Padilla, pondering upon a generalization. One Facebook user admitted that he wouldn't want to work the parade, either, and doesn't blame the department for canceling the event.

More users lamented the cancelation, with one saying that we "can't have nothing". And poor Brenda, she was looking forward to the parade.

Still, others applauded the "wise" decision, going so far as to post the meme from "The Wolf of Wall Street" to show support of the cancelation.

Not everyone is disappointed in the cancelation, and they shared their lack of worry with a simply "good":

I applaud the decision, as it's never a good idea to have a function that may prove to be unsafe for participants.

I hope that the parade-goers who are disappointed in the cancelation are able to find another parade to attend or in which to ride!

Happy Mardi Gras.

